3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

DDD opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

