$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $21.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Nvwm LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

