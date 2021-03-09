$408.44 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report sales of $408.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $51.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. 10,636,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,500,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

