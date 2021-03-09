$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $240,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.15 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $123.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.