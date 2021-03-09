500,000 Shares in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Bought by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 1.21% of Forma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.