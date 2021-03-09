$64.34 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report sales of $64.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $82.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $117.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $329.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.27 million to $368.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $444.70 million, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE BHR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $256.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

