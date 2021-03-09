$71.27 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report sales of $71.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.54 million. DZS reported sales of $47.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $325.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.34 million to $330.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DZS by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

