$80.87 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce sales of $80.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.30 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $76.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $339.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $343.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $375.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. 8,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.12 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,048 shares of company stock worth $2,374,525. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

