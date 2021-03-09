$80.87 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce sales of $80.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.30 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $76.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $339.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $343.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $375.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. 8,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.12 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,048 shares of company stock worth $2,374,525. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

