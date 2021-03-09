8,350 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after buying an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 915,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. 82,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,694. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

