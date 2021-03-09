$9.61 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce sales of $9.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $66.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $162.02 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $253.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

