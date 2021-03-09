A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Roger Alexander White Purchases 30 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($197.94).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Roger Alexander White bought 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 541 ($7.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 479.24. The company has a market capitalization of £554.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.