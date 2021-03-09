ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Plans $0.70 Annual Dividend

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6957 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

ABB has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

