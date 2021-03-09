Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $249.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.54. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.