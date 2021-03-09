Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ASPCF stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. 23,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,362. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

