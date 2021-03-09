ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 16th

ACON S2 Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. ACON S2 Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

STWOU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. ACON S2 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWOU. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.