Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Alexandria Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 6.7% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $439.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.81. The stock has a market cap of $210.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

