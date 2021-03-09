Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Up 7.4%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.33. 450,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 848,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several research firms have commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

