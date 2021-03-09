Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $15.20. Aemetis shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 17,103 shares traded.

AMTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $358.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.