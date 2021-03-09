AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.1 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

