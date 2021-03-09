AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ASLE opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73. AerSale has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Inc provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

