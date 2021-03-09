AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.35

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 216986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$512.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

AGF Management Company Profile (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

