AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $32,175.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

