Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.12.

ABNB opened at $180.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.00. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

