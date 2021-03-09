Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Airbus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

