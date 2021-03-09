Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola Sells 1,668 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Ahola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

