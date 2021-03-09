Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group comprises about 5.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $123,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

