Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $186.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $174.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.48.

Shares of ALB opened at $140.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

