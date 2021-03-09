Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 595 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

