Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $115.28 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.