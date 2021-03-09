Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $10,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 337,139 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,593,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,052,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 343,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 201,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.16. 3,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

