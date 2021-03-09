Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

