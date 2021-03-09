Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,444 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.07. 140,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065,840. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

