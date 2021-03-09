Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Major Shareholder Remy W. Trafelet Sells 65,000 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Remy W. Trafelet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,547,613.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 510 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $16,090.50.

On Monday, December 14th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter worth about $2,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alico by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alico by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.