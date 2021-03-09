Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,936,000 after acquiring an additional 79,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $536.46 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.66 and its 200-day moving average is $457.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

