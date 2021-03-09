Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.92

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 106511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $839.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $492,356. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

