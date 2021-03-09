Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.95. 32,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,676. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.