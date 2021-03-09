Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 214,529 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,270,807 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.