Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 81,900 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000. Sysco comprises approximately 1.3% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Summitry LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,565. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

