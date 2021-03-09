Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

FB stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.14. 381,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.24. The company has a market capitalization of $749.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

