Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $849,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 159,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,675. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $312.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

