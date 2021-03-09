Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $348.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,844. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $382.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.32 and a 200-day moving average of $335.55.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

