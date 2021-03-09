Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.53. 323,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

