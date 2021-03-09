Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as high as $262.87 and last traded at $258.17. Approximately 211,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 138,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.82.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,350. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

