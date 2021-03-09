AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

