AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

