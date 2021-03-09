Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $55.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

