Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $46.18 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $450.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

