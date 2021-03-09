Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 898,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Almaden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.64. 18,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,595. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

