Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 292,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,975.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,730.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

