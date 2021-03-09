ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Up 5.7%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $73.54. Approximately 182,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 203,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $90,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

